'We need to prepare now' - McConalogue calls for close monitoring of fertiliser supplies

Ireland must closely monitor fertiliser supplies as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues to affect the agricultural sector.

That's according to the Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue, who spoke about the issue ahead of today's (June 13) Council of Agriculture and Fisheries Ministers meeting in Luxemoubrg.

Fertiliser prices have risen significantly over the past year, with the Central Statistics Office (CSO) reporting a rise of 149% in the year to March 2022.

Minister McConalogue said, "The recent European Council conclusions recognised that the supply of fertiliser presents a particular challenge over the coming period. As the current crisis becomes more prolonged, we need to prepare now for 2023. I consider that, in terms of further actions the Commission can take now, greater planning and preparation in relation to the supply of fertiliser is essential.

"Fertiliser affordability and availability is one of the biggest challenges facing our farmers at present. We should also ensure that global markets continue to function effectively, and that every effort continues to be made to facilitate Ukrainian exports."

The minister also emphasised a need for EU collaboration to address fertiliser shortages.

He said, "Any efforts to address these issues must be compatible with the EU’s international trade obligations and must be WTO-compatible. For example, Ireland supports the EU approach of including robust sustainability chapters in new bilateral FTA agreements, which promotes EU standards and has the effect of raising standards globally."

At today's meeting, ministers across the EU will consider new European Commission proposals in relation to geographical indications and the use of plant protection products.

Discussions on the state of implementation of the EU common fisheries policy and consultations for fishing opportunities for 2023 will also take place.