Gardaí appeal for witnesses following fatal midlands crash

A driver has died after a car collided with a wall and caught fire in Co Laois on Friday afternoon.

Gardaí said that the driver was the sole occupant of the car, and that further details are not yet known.

The fatal collision occurred on the Athy Road in Stradbally at around 2.45pm.

The body of the deceased was taken to Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise, where a post-mortem will take place.

The R428 Athy Road was closed for a period of time on Friday evening as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conducted a technical examination of the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the fatal collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling on the Athy Road or surrounding areas between 2.30pm and 3.15pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardai.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.