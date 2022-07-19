Search for 40-year-old man ends after discovery of body

The search for a missing 40-year-old man has ended after the discovery of a body.
Gardaí previously asked for public assistance in locating Philip Quigley after he went missing from Ferrybank in Co Waterford on July 7 2022.
The body of a male was discovered yesterday (Monday July 18) in Mullinavat, Co Kilkenny and the appeal for Philip has now been stood down.
An Garda Síochána thanks the public for their assistance and confirms no further action is required.
Christy Power was the winner of the Men’s Captain’s Prize (Roy Buchanan) at Carrick-on-Suir Golf Club. Playing off a 13 handicap, Christy returned a 66 nett to win by one shot
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.