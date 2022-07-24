Firefighters rescue people from cars and homes as floods hit north-west

Firefighters tackled almost 50 emergency calls relating to flooding after the north-west of the country was battered with heavy rain.

There was a Met Office yellow weather warning in place in the area on Saturday evening.

Donegal, Tyrone and Derry were the areas worst hit.

The Met Office has also issued a fresh yellow weather warning for rain applying across Northern Ireland from noon to 9pm on Sunday.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said it received 106 emergency calls related to flooding between 7pm on Saturday to 1.30am on Sunday.

Several businesses damaged by flooding in the Eglinton area. I have been with them this morning to provide assistance and support. Grateful to council for providing a skip. If you require assistance please contact me via private message. pic.twitter.com/lCSgWu8Xsn — Gary Middleton MLA (@Gary_Middleton) July 24, 2022

Firefighters responded to 49 incidents.

One person was rescued from a vehicle in water, and five people were rescued after becoming trapped within flooded properties.

Donegal County Council reported that heavy rain in East Inishowen has resulted in damage to roads and bridges in the area.

Flash floods here in Derry, lots of roads flooded. Be careful if you are driving. pic.twitter.com/EGHJtJgUch — Pearse Doherty (@PearseDoherty) July 23, 2022

It warned of significant debris on the main Muff to Moville road, and on Sunday morning asked the public to avoid journeys in the area.

On Sunday police in Northern Ireland urged motorists to exercise extreme caution on the roads in Derry and Strabane, adding a number of routes are flooded and impassable.

DUP Foyle MLA Gary Middleton said the heavy rain has had a “devastating impact” on many properties across the area.

Yellow warning of rain affecting Northern Ireland https://t.co/pxVx1O82A8 pic.twitter.com/VgwouB3mIu — Met Office – Northern Ireland (@metofficeNI) July 24, 2022

He said several businesses have been damaged by flooding in the Eglinton area.

On Saturday evening, the Western Health Trust said the Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry had to temporarily close some sections of the emergency department, while events at the Foyle Maritime Festival on Saturday evening were closed for the health and safety of visitors and staff.