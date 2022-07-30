Gardai appeal for information after man in crash is taken to hospital with serious injuries

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a serious single vehicle road traffic collision involving a motorcycle that occurred shortly before 7am this morning, July 30.
The collision occurred at the Clohass Roundabout, Enniscorthy in County Wexford.
The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, was taken to University Hospital Waterford with serious injuries.
Forensic Collision Investigators are currently at the scene and the Clohass Roundabout is currently closed to traffic.
Local diversions are in place.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.
Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R744 or the area of the Clohass Roundabout between 6:30am and 7am are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Enniscorthy Garda Station on 053 9233534, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
