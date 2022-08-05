Search

05 Aug 2022

'We need your help' - Irish charity seeks volunteers to operate depression support line

Mary MCFadden

05 Aug 2022 10:24 AM

A national charity supporting people with mental health issues is seeking volunteers for its free Monday-Sunday support line. 

The recruitment drive by Aware - which has seen a large spike in the number of people reaching out for support and information in the last few years - aims to bolster its ranks of volunteers to ensure no call goes unanswered. 

Services are free to anyone aged 18 years and over who needs support, advice and information about issues relating to their own mood or the mood of a friend or family member, or who experience depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder or related mood conditions. 

Director of Services at Aware,  Stephen McBride, said, “We are exceptionally fortunate to have so many committed and dedicated volunteers, without whom we could not provide our services that impact so positively on so many people throughout Ireland.

"Volunteers are the backbone of Aware, and now more than ever, we need your help. You can make a real difference. You can help us to be there for another person.” 

Stephen continued to say that volunteers also find it incredibly rewarding. “People choose to volunteer for a variety of reasons. For some, it offers the chance to give something back and to make a difference. For others, it provides an opportunity to develop new skills or build on existing experience and knowledge.” 

People with empathy, compassion and three hours a week to spare are being sought by the charity, which operates its support line 365 days a year from 10am to 10pm Monday to Sunday. 

Anyone interested can work remotely from their own home or at Aware's Dublin headquarters on Leeson Street if convenient. 

To apply to be a Support Line volunteer, you must be over 21 years of age and be available for three hours once a week for at least 18 months. Fluency in written and spoken English is required and full training will be provided. 

If you are impacted by depression, bipolar disorder, or other mood related conditions, you can contact Aware’s free Support Line 7 days a week from 10am to 10pm on 1800 80 48 48. 

For more information click here

