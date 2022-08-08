MISSING PERSON: Gardaí appeal for assistance in finding missing teenager

Abdul is described as being approximately 6 foot 2 inches in height with a stocky build, curly black hair and brown eyes
Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17 year old Abdul Al Khatani who was is missing from Kilmainham, Dublin 8 since the evening of Saturday July 30, 2022.
Abdul is described as being approximately 6 foot 2 inches in height with a stocky build, curly black hair and brown eyes.
When last seen Abdul was wearing a red striped t-shirt and white nike runners.
Anyone with information on Abdul's whereabouts are asked to contact Kilmainham Garda Station on 01 666 9700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
Vintage car owners and enthusiasts at the Garda stand celebrating the 100th year of An Garda Síochána at the Vintage and Classic Car Show, Thurles.
