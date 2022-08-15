Recommended passenger arrival times relaxed at Dublin Airport

Dublin Airport has relaxed its advice to passengers queuing for flights after security screening times significantly improved.

It has now revised its recommended arrival times for passengers flying out of the airport.

It said that all passengers should arrive two hours in advance for a short-haul flight and three hours for a long-haul flight.

Passengers checking in a bag should allow additional time of up to an hour, it added.

Passengers has previously been advised to arrive at least two and a half hours before short-haul flight departures, and three and a half hours before long-haul flights depart. An extra hour was needed if they were checking in a bag.

Dublin Airport made international headlines in June after long queues stretched outside the airport terminals and over 1,000 people missed their flights.

The Daa said passenger advice has remained under constant review throughout the busy summer months to ensure passengers made their flights and to avoid the need to reduce flights at Dublin Airport.

“The continued reduction in security processing times, aided by the ongoing recruitment of new security staff and the deployment of prudent contingency measures over the summer months, has led to an improvement in the passenger experience and should provide increased reassurance to all those travelling over the coming weeks,” a Daa spokesman said.

“Since the implementation of our measures there have been no significant security challenges in June, July or August and no passengers have missed flights in these three months that heeded our advice which gives us the confidence to relax our passenger guidance at this time.”

Dalton Philips, Daa chief executive, said: “During July, Dublin Airport’s busiest month in three years, over three million passengers flew in and out of the airport. 99% of all passengers passed through security in under 45 minutes, while 90% of passengers queued for 30 minutes or less.

“In the first two weeks of August, virtually all passengers were through security screening in 30 minutes or less.

“I would like to thank and acknowledge the support of our passengers who have worked with us over recent months to navigate our way through an incredibly challenging and turbulent time for aviation in general and Dublin Airport in particular.

“Our team at Dublin Airport has been simply brilliant, everyone across the business has put their shoulder to the wheel through this difficult period and their cheerfulness and helpfulness has been regularly noted by our passengers,” Mr Philips added.

The Daa said it has almost doubled its security screening team since October las year, hiring more than 350 officers.

It said it will continue to recruit additional staff over the weeks and months ahead.

The Defence Forces had also been on standby to take up posts at vehicle check points at Dublin Airport in the event of a major Covid outbreak among staff, however no personnel were needed.

It said the Defence Forces are now being stood down.