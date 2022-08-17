Search

17 Aug 2022

Many local authorities didn't spend their budgets for cycle lanes and walkways - Greens

Many local authorities didn't spend their budgets for cycle lanes and walkways - Greens

Reporter:

David Power

17 Aug 2022 11:40 AM

Figures released by the National Transport Authority (NTA) have revealed that up to half of funding available for walking and cycling infrastructure across local authorities, was underspent in 2021.

According to the Green Party, more than half the money allocated to 19 local authorities has not been spent. 

Senator Róisín Garvey, Green Party Spokesperson for Rural Development and Enterprise, Trade and Employment said: “As a result of decades of prioritising cars in Ireland, many people in both rural and urban areas feel they have no option but to drive, even for short journeys.

"Since being in Government, the Green Party is addressing this by delivering record increases in investment in walking and cycling projects, jumping from €45m in 2019 to €289m in 2022. This includes new and improved pathways, cycleways, safe routes to schools and lighting.

“However, according to figures released by the National Transport Authority of Ireland, more than half of the allocated funding to 19 rural local authorities last year remains unspent. Meanwhile, a third of the funding provided to local authorities in the Greater Dublin Area and regional cities also remains unspent.

“We need to do better for our communities. It is understandable that such a significant increase in funding requires increased capacity, and there have been many additional challenges for local authorities during Covid. However, funding has also been provided for over 200 new Travel Officer roles across the country dedicated to local walking and cycling projects and we need to start seeing faster progress.”

The Green Party says the transport sector represents approximately 18% of Ireland’s carbon emissions nationally, with road transport and private car usage carrying the most significant carbon footprint. Research indicates that an increase in walking and cycling could significantly reduce car use, with an estimated 330,000 cars off roads in the Dublin Metropolitan Area every day alone, according to the 2021 Walking and Cycling Index.

“The money and the skills are there, now we need action. I’m asking the public to call on your local councillors, across every party, to demand safer paths and cycleways outside your homes, your schools, your places of work and help create safer and more liveable communities. It’s time to put people first,” Senator Garvey added.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media