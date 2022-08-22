Two out of five childcare workers seeking work opportunities outside of the sector

A new study has found that just under two in every five childcare workers are now seeking work opportunities outside of the childcare sector.

The Early Years Staffing and Pay Survey, conducted by the organisation Services Industrial Professional and Technical Union, (also known as SIPTU) found that creches and childcare facilities nationwide are struggling to recruit staff.

A total of 1,977 people took part in the survey, which was carried out earlier this month.

It found that 39 per cent of early years staff are actively looking for a job outside of their profession

The survey also found that 68 per cent of managers and owners finding it 'extremely difficult' to hire and keep workers due to low pay and conditions.

In addition, only 13 per cent of workers said they would recommend a career in early years to a friend or family members, with levels of pay being cited as the biggest concern.

Darragh O' Connor, SIPTU's head of strategic organising and campaigns, said to the Irish Examiner newspaper that low pay has caused a recruitment and retention crisis in early years.

He said that this in turn is undermining the sustainability of services, quality for children, and accessibility for parents.

However, he insisted that there is 'light at the end of the tunnel' and a new core funding model due to be introduced in next month that should make an impact.

REACTION

Responding to the launch of the survey, Labour leader Ivana Bacik TD described it 'an alarming and stark reading.'

She said in her statement: "The worrying trend of previous years has continued at a pace, with 68 per cent of providers finding it 'extremely difficult' to recruit staff and with nearly 40 per cent of staff likely to leave the sector if pay and conditions are not improved significantly then the entire childcare sector could be facing collapse.

"The reality is the vast majority of early years educators are living pay cheque to pay cheque, experiencing high levels of burnout, earning less than the living wage, and desperately struggling to make ends meet.

Ms Bacik continued: "The spiralling cost-of-living crisis has made an intolerable situation worse for the very people central to our children’s development, education and care. This is unacceptable and needs to change."

She also said that, every August, she is 'inundated' with emails from concerned parents struggling to find a place for their child in a childcare facility: "They worry about how to find the money to ensure their kids are cared for while they are at work."

"I have heard from parents who are forced to pay for hours they are not even using, just so that they can secure a place for their children... it is totally unsustainable.

"A parent’s ability to secure care for their child should not be dictated by fluctuations in the rate of inflation. It should be considered a basic public service for everyone, and not just for those who can afford to pay."

She added: "We take for granted that children should receive free primary and secondary level schooling. We take for granted that teachers in those schools are entitled to a decent wage, paid by the State. The same should be true for children of preschool age.

"Becoming a new parent is a magical time, but it should not be so expensive. Ireland has the second highest household spend on childcare in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (also known as the OECD).

"Parents, early years professionals and (most of all) children deserve so much better."

Ms Bacik concluded her statement by saying that Budget 2023 must move Ireland 'towards the system of universal public childcare which is so desperately needed.'