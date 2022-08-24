'Put the right to housing in our Constitution' – Views sought from public for housing referendum

Green Party spokesperson on Housing Francis Noel Duffy is calling on people across Ireland to participate in the public consultation seeking views on a Referendum on Housing in Ireland, which closes next Friday September 2.

This is an important moment for those seeking to make housing a right in our constitution to have their say and help shape the impending referendum including the most appropriate wording.

“If we don’t ask the right question we won’t get the right answer,” said Francis Noel Duffy TD.

“We need to make sure that the Housing Commission hear loud and clear that we want to have a clear right to housing put in our constitution. We need to rebalance the constitution to enshrine the right to housing, and a referendum on Housing was a key commitment secured in the Programme for Government by the Green Party.

“The right to housing will be an important step forward in addressing the current housing crisis. We need to make sure that the rights of those in need of housing are at the very centre of all policymaking now and into the future.

“Years of missed opportunity on housing policy has meant we have arrived at this moment and it’s time for a radical rethink on how we provide homes in Ireland. The Green Party has been advocating for new approaches to housing for years.

“In addition to securing a referendum on the right to housing, as part of the Programme for Government commitments, we secured funding for Ireland’s first cost rental housing schemes as well as support for a Town Centres First policy that will look a redeveloping vacant property and brining life back to our towns and villages.”

Adequate housing is a human and social right, interdependent with good planning, transport, infrastructural development, and land management and the Green Party are encouraging as many people as possible to have their say in this consultation which ends on Friday September 2.

There are 3 ways to provide your views:

· Through responding to the consultation, ‘Public Consultation on a Referendum on Housing’

· By emailing a submission to: ConsultHC@housingcommission.gov.ie

· By posting a submission to: Housing Commission, Custom House, Dublin 1, D01 W6X0