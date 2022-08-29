Witnesses sought after Co Down man attacked with knives and hammers

A man has been injured after being attacked by six men armed with knives and hammers in Newtownards, Co Down, Northern Irish police have said.
The incident happened outside a property in the Upper Movilla Street area of the town at about 2.20pm on Sunday.
The victim was taken to hospital where he received treatment for his injuries.
Detectives are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the assault or who may have footage that could assist them to contact them on 101, quoting reference 1148 of 28/08/22.
LEFT: 9 Queen Street, Clonmel, E91 E642 Guide Price: €155,000 This is an ideal opportunity to purchase a centrally locate property, suitable for first time buyers and or for investment.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.