Search

14 Sept 2022

Man charged with murder of 28-year-old woman in Northern Ireland

Man charged with murder of 28-year-old woman in Northern Ireland

Reporter:

Mary MCFadden

14 Sept 2022 10:46 AM

A 31-year-old man has been charged with the murder of 28-year-old Hollie Thomson from the Greenan area in west Belfast.

He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday September 14). 

Police arrested the man a day earlier following the “sudden death” of Thomson on Sunday morning at a property in west Belfast.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s major investigation team launched a murder investigation following a post-mortem of her body.

Detective Inspector Michelle Griffin earlier said police arrested him on on suspicion of murder and of “being concerned in the supply of a Class A controlled drug”.

Anyone who believes they may have information which could assist detectives with their investigation are being urged to contact the major investigation team at Ladas Drive Police Station on 101, quoting reference 626 of 11/09/22.

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media