Infant in critical condition as investigation launched

An investigation has been launched by gardai in Co Louth into an incident which left an infant in a critical condition.
In a statement, Gardai said they were investigating “all the circumstances” which led to an infant being admitted to Children’s Health Ireland at Temple Street, Dublin.
The infant was admitted to hospital on Tuesday, and is “currently in a critical condition”, Gardai said.
No further information is available, they added.
Emly Hospice Support Group are hosting a ‘Music Bingo’ evening in Byrne’s Tavern on Saturday, September 17 at 9pm.
Teresa Devaney making a floral presentation to Maura Sheehan whose late husband Bill was a founder member of Templemore Community Services.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.