Inflation rates hit record 10% in Eurozone as Ireland 's rate slows

Euro area annual inflation is expected to be 10.0% in September 2022, up from 9.1% in August according to a flash estimate from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.
Looking at the main components of euro area inflation, energy is expected to have the highest annual rate in
September at 40.8%, compared with 38.6% in August.
This is followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (11.8%, compared with 10.6% in August), non-energy industrial goods (5.6%, compared with 5.1% in August) and services (4.3%, compared with 3.8% in August).
In August, Eurostat estimated Ireland's inflation rate to be at 9%.
Prices are rising at a slower rate than in Europe, where inflation is estimated to have gone up by 10% in the last 12 months.
Three out of 19 countries in the Eurozone had a lower rate of inflation than Ireland, with France having the lowest at 6.2%.
Germany saw price hikes of 10.8 percent and France at 6.2 percent.
The ECB is expected to ahead with another rate hike of 0.75 percentage points at its next meeting on October 27, as a measure to reduce inflation.
Congratulations to Joanne Collins, this year’s Lady Player of the Year at Tipperary Golf Club. Joanne received her prize, sponsored by Renee Burke, from Lady Captain Yvonne Daly last Sunday.
Cormac Casey of Boherlahan Dualla is presented with the Joe O'Sullivan sponsored Mid U19 B Football trophy by Mid Board Vice Chairman Martin Bourke. Also pictured is Mid Secretary Catherine Dunne and
Tidy Towns Member Seamus Conway with the first fantastic haul of cans collected in the Tidy Towns & ABP Initiative when launched in Cahir in 2021. It continues this Saturday.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.