Former Sinn Fein councillor Jonathan Dowdall being assessed for the Witness Protection Program

Former Sinn Fein councillor Jonathan Dowdall is being assessed for the Witness Protection Program after giving a statement to gardai that implicates another or others in the murder of David Byrne, who was shot dead at the Regency Hotel in 2016 as part of the Hutch/Kinahan gang feud.

Dowdall, who last week pleaded guilty to facilitating Mr Byrne's murder by making a hotel room available to be used by the Hutch gang ahead of the murder, will never again live in Ireland, a garda told the three-judge Special Criminal Court this morning.

Detective Sergeant Patrick O'Toole agreed with Mr Dowdall's barrister Michael O'Higgins SC that the decision to give a statement to gardai has placed a "very heavy burden" on Dowdall and his family. He further agreed that while Dowdall has known the Hutch family since he was a teenager and occasionally borrowed money from them, he is not a member of any criminal organisation. The detective added that Dowdall did not benefit from the activities of the Hutch crime gang.

Dowdall was in court for a sentencing hearing this morning (MON) alongside his father Patrick Dowdall, who also pleaded guilty to facilitating the murder of David Byrne. Both men were brought into court by two plain clothes gardai through the jury entrance rather than the cells or public entrance. Det Sgt O'Toole said that the Dowdall family is now in protective garda custody, which has been a "significant shock". A risk assessment carried out by gardai suggested a "severe" risk to Dowdall and members of his family.

"It's like taking your life and standing it on its head," said Mr O'Higgins.

Det Sgt O'Toole confirmed that following his arrest in relation to the Byrne murder, Dowdall said he wanted to speak to someone about the Witness Protection Program and indicated he was willing to make a statement as to his knowledge of what happened at the Regency.

He gave what Det Sgt O'Toole described as a "sincere and genuine" statement to gardai and has made himself available as a witness in the upcoming trial of Gerard 'The Monk' Hutch, who is charged with Mr Byrne's murder. That trial is due to start today.

In his statement, Dowdall has implicated another person or persons, the detective confirmed, adding that the information is of benefit to the prosecution.

The court also heard details of the offence committed by Dowdall and his father Patrick Dowdall. Det Sgt O'Toole told prosecution counsel Sean Gillane SC that room 2104 in the Regency Hotel was booked using Patrick Dowdall's credit card on February 4, 2016, one day before Mr Byrne's murder.

When questioned by gardai Patrick Dowdall said that he had cancelled the room and not used it but CCTV from the hotel showed him arriving on the 4th and receiving two key cards from reception. He then went to the room and used a key card to enter. He left a few minutes later. He then went with Jonathan Dowdall and gave the key cards to a man who was a known member of the Hutch criminal organisation.

The sentencing hearing is continuing this morning.

Background

Jonathan Dowdall - a married father of four with an address at Navan Road, Cabra, Dublin 7 - was due to stand trial today for Mr Byrne's murder alongside Gerard 'The Monk' Hutch (59) but pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of facilitating the shooting at the Special Criminal Court last Wednesday.

Mr Hutch, last of The Paddocks, Clontarf, is due to go on trial later today charged with murdering Kinahan gang member David Byrne at the Regency Hotel in Whitehall, Dublin on February 5, 2016.

Last week, Jonathan Dowdall (44) and his father Patrick Dowdall (65), also of Navan Road, Cabra, Dublin 7, both admitted facilitating the murder of Mr Byrne as part of the Hutch-Kinahan feud.

Both men pleaded guilty to participating in or contributing to activity intending to or being reckless as to whether such participation or contribution could facilitate the commission of a serious offence by a criminal organisation or any of its members, to wit the murder of David Byrne, by making a room available at the Regency Hotel, Drumcondra, Dublin 9 for that criminal organisation or its members, within the State on February 4, 2016.

Jonathan Dowdall, who served as an elected Sinn Fein councillor in the north inner city ward in May 2014 and resigned less than one year later, had been charged in April 2021 at the non-jury court with the murder of Mr Byrne (34), from Crumlin, at the Regency Hotel in Whitehall, north Dublin. That charge is now expected to be withdrawn by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Mr Byrne was shot dead at the hotel in Swords, Co Dublin, on February 5 2016 after five men, three disguised as armed gardaí, stormed the building.