Search

04 Oct 2022

McConalogue urges farmers to update bank details ahead of Ulster Bank and KBC exit

McConalogue urges farmers to update bank details ahead of Ulster Bank and KBC exit

Reporter:

Mary MCFadden

04 Oct 2022 1:35 PM

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine is urging Irish farmers to update their bank details. 

Farmers who bank with KBC or Ulster Bank must contact the Department of Agriculture with new account details ahead of the banks' exit from the Irish banking sector in order to ensure uninterrupted receipt of scheme payments. 

Minister Charlie McConalogue said, "My department has actively engaged with farmers that have had scheme payments issued into accounts in these two banks. Between March and August of this year, my department communicated by letter and text with some 12,000 farmers that had received scheme payments into Ulster Bank and KBC Bank accounts during 2020 and 2021, and who still had these accounts registered with the department. 

"Farmers were advised how to access the necessary payment mandate form which was enclosed in the letters and also available from my department’s website.” 

He continued: "In early September, as part of a general letter advising farmers of expected scheme payment dates, farmers were once again reminded of the need to notify the department when they change the account into which they wish to receive payments. There is no need to wait until their Ulster Bank or KBC Bank account is closed.” 

According to the Department of Agriculture, approximately half of farmers who received scheme payments to Ulster and KBC Bank accounts during 2022 to date have now provided new details. 

Around 4,800 of the recent Area of Natural Constraints (ANC) scheme payments were issued to Ulster Bank and KBC Bank accounts, compared with 10,000 for the same payment run in 2021.

This indicates that almost 50% of farmers who have been using the banks have not yet provided the department with a new account for receipt of payments. 

Payment mandate forms are available to download here

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media