New CMO warns Irish public to prepare for winter as number of Covid infections rise

05 Oct 2022

New CMO urges Irish public to prepare for winter as number of Covid infections rise

Reporter:

Mary MCFadden

05 Oct 2022 6:19 PM

The new Chief Medical Officer (CMO) at the Department of Health is urging the public to be prepared for winter amid an increase in Covid-19 infections. 

Professor Breda Smyth, who was today (October 5) appointed by the Minister for Health following open competition for the role, made the call as 405 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Irish hospitals this morning. 

It marks an increase of 23% from 329 cases last week and a 74% increase compared to the week prior. 

According to the Department of Health, not all Covid-19 cases in hospital have been admitted due to Covid-19 infection, however each Covid positive patient reportedly adds to hospital system strain heading into the busy winter period. 

The majority (70%) of cases hospitalised for Covid-19 were aged 65 years and older as of September 27 2022; of these, more than 1 in 4 had not completed their primary Covid-19 vaccine course and approximately 2 in 5 had not yet received any booster vaccine. 

The Department is encouraging people to keep up-to-date with vaccine schedules and to take a booster dose as soon as eligible. 

Professor Smyth was officially appointed as Chief Medical Officer by Minister Stephen Donnelly after serving as interim CMO since July of this year. 

Speaking about the news, she said, "This is a very proud day for me and my family. I am delighted to accept this role and I look forward to working with my colleagues in the Department of Health, and across our health and social care service to promote and protect public health and the health and wellbeing of the population of Ireland. 

"The Chief Medical Officer has a primary role in implementing cross-government initiatives like Healthy Ireland and Sláintecare and I am excited by the challenge ahead. I am keen to use my term as Chief Medical Officer to support greater engagement with marginalised groups in society and address inequities in health by supporting the department’s work in improving the affordability and quality of our health service." 

