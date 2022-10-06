Search

06 Oct 2022

Emergency eviction ban urged for this winter

Emergency eviction ban urged for this winter

Reporter:

David Power

06 Oct 2022 5:13 PM

An emergency ban on evictions is needed this winter as homeless numbers continue to rise, according to the Labour party. 

Concerns have been raised that renters will be pushed into homelessness as their landlords sell up their properties. 

Party housing spokesperson Rebecca Moynihan said no renter should be pushed out of their home this winter.

Reiterating Labour’s call for an emergency eviction ban, Senator Moynihan said renters should be kept in their home even if their landlord is selling a property.

Senator Moynihan said: “Renters are deeply concerned about the winter ahead and keeping a roof over their head. Labour has consistently called for an eviction ban this winter to protect renters from the mass exodus of landlords from the market.

“8,212 people were living in homelessness in August 2021, when Labour called for an eviction ban. One year on in August 2022, 10,805 people are now living in homelessness. It’s clear that Fianna Fáil’s strategy is failing fast.

“It is not just anecdotal stories. The Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) showed that almost 3,000 notices of termination were received in the first half of 2022, almost double when compared to the same time in 2021. Yet despite this, Fianna Fáil continues to drag its heels and protect vulnerable renters.

“We need an Emergency Housing for All strategy to get through the months ahead which must include a time-limited eviction ban and rent freeze. The renters’ credit announced in last week’s budget is meaningless for the many renters at risk of eviction this winter. Instead, the Minister must introduce legislation to keep tenants in situ when a landlord is selling the property. Otherwise, we will continue to see many loyal and hardworking renters pushed into homelessness simply because their landlord is selling up.

“Homelessness increased 2% month on month according to the most recent figures published by the Housing Department. We know the majority of people entering homelessness are coming from the private rental market. It beggars belief that Government is continuing to ignore this fact. The Government's abject failure to control rents, to address the crisis in evictions or to provide sufficient levels of affordable housing have exacerbated these problems.

“During Covid, emergency measures were taken to stop people falling into homelessness. The cost of living crisis is an economic emergency on the same scale for renters. Ireland needs to radically change laws on evictions and keep tenants in situ. Right now, commercial tenants have more rights than people living in rented homes.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media