Creeslough native living in Australia sets up GoFundMe to assist local families

The scene at the Applegreen service station in Creeslough this morning. PHOTO: JOE BOLAND/ NWNEWPIX
A Creeslough native living in Australia has set up a GoFundMe to assist the families of those affected by the tragedy yesterday afternoon.
Gerard McFadden set up the fundraiser in the early hours with a €20,000 target and as Donegal woke to the tragic news that seven people are now confirmed as having died, over €12,000 has generously been detonated with the eyes of the world on Donegal. An explosion at the Applegreen service station yesterday afternoon caused the tragedy.
“Hi my name is Gerard McFadden residing in Brisbane, Australia,” reads the description. “I woke up this morning to the devastating news that an explosion in Applegreen garage has claimed multiple fatalities and injuries in my home town of Creeslough, Co Donegal, Ireland.
“I would like to raise as much funds as possible to help the families of the deceased and injured through these challenging times ahead. Thoughts and prayers are with the families and all the community. Rest In Peace to the lives lost.”
