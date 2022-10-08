Search

Taoiseach pledges support for community after service station blast

The Taoiseach said the community in Creeslough is going through an enormous trauma.

Staff Reporter

08 Oct 2022 2:28 PM

Micheal Martin has pledged support for the Co Donegal village of Creeslough after a service station explosion.

The deaths of nine people had been confirmed by Saturday afternoon with search efforts continuing.

“We have to do everything we possibly can to help the community come through this, day-by-day and in the time ahead,” he said.

“No words will console what has happened and console those who have lost loved ones as a result of this tragedy, but we have to be there for them as a people and we have to do everything we can to help them to try and cope with this unspeakable tragedy.”

Asked what can be done by Government to help, Mr Martin said ministers would continue to “back up” local authority and health services.

“Whatever is required will be provided. And then in terms of counselling services, through childcare, through education, through family-based counselling, we will provide whatever services that are identified by the community as being necessary and that will help… cope with this,” he said.

