10 Oct 2022

Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch’s trial will get under way next week, court is told

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Oct 2022 3:28 PM

The trial of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch for David Byrne’s murder in Dublin will begin next week.

The Special Criminal Court has directed the long-awaited trial to start on Tuesday.

It was due to begin last week but was adjourned after the court was told “very significant” additional evidence led to a “fundamental reappraisal of the defence strategy”.

That is after former Sinn Fein councillor Jonathan Dowdall, 44, of Navan Road, Dublin, indicated his willingness to become a state witness.

Last week, Dowdall pleaded guilty to facilitating Mr Byrne’s murder.

Mr Byrne, 34, was shot dead at a crowded boxing weigh-in at the Regency Hotel on February 5 2016 in one of the early attacks of the Hutch-Kinahan gangland feud.

Hutch, 59, is accused of killing him.

Paul Murphy, 60, of Cabra Road, and Jason Bonney, 50, of Drumnigh Wood in Portmarnock, are also due to go on trial.

They have been charged with providing a motor vehicle to a criminal organisation with knowledge or having been reckless to whether those actions could facilitate a serious offence by the organisation.

The charges relate to two different vehicles.

There were no objections to the trial being adjourned for a week, both legal teams indicated.

On Monday morning, the Special Criminal Court in Dublin was told a “significant” amount of work has gone into disclosing material and there is more to do.

Sean Gillane SC, for the prosecution, said he is “confident” they will be “in a position” to open the case next week.

Defence barrister Brendan Grehan SC told the court there is “stuff still outstanding” but his client is “anxious” for the trial to proceed.

“The accused is anxious for the trial to proceed, so from our point of view it’s all systems go,” Mr Grehan said.

Asked by Ms Justice Tara Burns how long the trial will last, he said he could not be sure whether the trial would end before Christmas.

“There is going to be very substantial cross-examination,” he said.

“Even if everything runs smoothly … hiccups do arise.”

He added that he hoped it would be finished by Christmas and, if not, by the end of January.

Ms Justice Burns adjourned the trial until Tuesday morning.

David Byrne’s loved ones appeared in the packed courtroom for the hearing.

