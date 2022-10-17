'Safeguard your home' - Irish govt urges public to check smoke alarms work correctly

The Irish government is urging the public to check smoke alarms are working correctly.

The call comes as National Fire Safety Week (October 17 to October 23) launches to raise awareness on preventing fires, particularly in the home, and what to do if one occurs.

The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien, officially launched the campaign today (October 17) at the Dublin Fire Brigade’s Training Centre.

Speaking today, Minister O'Brien said, "The advice to the public ahead of winter is clear: make sure you’ve a working smoke alarm and a plan in place within your household should a fire break out. I would encourage everyone to take the opportunity of Fire Safety Week to engage with the campaign and take the simple steps necessary to safeguard your home.

"It’s been an incredibly difficult couple of weeks for our emergency services following the awful tragedy in Creeslough Co. Donegal. I’d like to commend the work of our fire and emergency services, particularly those in Co. Donegal and our partners in the Northern Ireland Fire Service for all of their efforts. They, like all of our Fire Services throughout the country, play a crucial role in keeping us all safe and in providing essential support and leadership at times of great tragedy and crisis.”

The government is advising people to familiarise themselves with fire safety advice in line with this year's National Fire Safety Week theme "Working Smoke Alarms Save Lives – Have you a plan if yours goes off?”

According to the latest data released by the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management (NDFEM), 20,545 fires were attended to by fire brigades in 2021, with chimney fires (including flues, soot and hot ashes) accounting for more than 50% of fires in domestic buildings.

The NDFEM is advising members of the public to have their chimneys and flues cleaned regularly, to use a sparkguard and to ensure fires are safely burned down before going to bed.

Overloaded sockets is another common cause of fire and the NDFEM is reminding people to use high quality extensions, repair or replace faulty appliances and not to run electrical appliances while sleeping.

Chief Fire Officer Dennis Keeley of Dublin Fire Brigade said, "The most effective fire precaution you can have is a working smoke alarm. Make sure you have one. Better still have two - one upstairs, one downstairs.

"Check your smoke alarms which together with an escape plan are the most effective ways of saving life in the event of a fire occurring. And if you know somebody who is without a smoke alarm you should inform them of just how important having one is.

"I would advise the public to check your routines with respect to fire safety in the home. Pay special attention to chargers, making sure they’re unplugged at night and bedroom doors are closed. Be careful with candles or replace with LED ones. This winter will be challenging for us all and we urge the public to heed the advice of this campaign to prevent fires in the home.”

Assistant Chief Fire & Rescue Officer of Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, Aidan Jennings, said people may "put themselves at additional fire risk to deal with rising costs this winter".

He said, "We know that many people are under significant pressure at the minute as the cost of living increases and that many households may be facing large fuel bills this winter, and so may put themselves at additional fire risk to deal with rising costs.

"Please keep warm safely- if you’re planning on using a portable heater or electric blanket check them first, make sure they have no frayed cables or damaged or loose wiring. Keep portable heaters well away from flammable items such as sofas, curtains and bedding."