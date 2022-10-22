Teenager arrested after 17-year-old dies in car crash

A teenager has been arrested after a 17-year-old boy died in a collision in Co Antrim, police said.

The single-vehicle crash happened in Cullybackey shortly before 11.40pm on Friday.

Two other young people, a teenage boy and girl, sustained injuries in the incident.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Harrison said: “Officers, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service, received and responded to a report of a one-vehicle collision in the Cardonaghy Road area shortly before 11.40pm.

“A 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital but sadly died from his injuries.”

The two other occupants in the vehicle were taken to hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police said a 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, and remains in custody at this time assisting with inquiries.

The road was closed for some time, but has since reopened.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who has dash-cam footage to contact them on 101.