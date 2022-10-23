BREAKING: Gardai at scene of fatal road traffic accident

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision involving a car and a van that occurred at approximately 7.30am on Sunday morning on the N10 road.

The accident occurred on the N10 at Templemartin between the Hebron Road Roundabout and the M9 Motorway in County Kilkenny.

The female driver in her forties of the car involved in this collision was pronounced dead at the scene. A female passenger of this car in her fifties was taken to St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny with non-life threatening injuries.

The male driver of the van, aged in his 40s, was taken to St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny with serious injuries.

No other injuries to persons was reported.

The road is currently closed and a technical examination is being conducted by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N10 at Templemartin between the Hebron Road Roundabout and the M9 Motorway between 7am and 7:45am are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 7775000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.