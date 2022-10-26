Search

26 Oct 2022

Experimental Lego cafe opens for adults in Dublin

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Oct 2022 7:05 PM

The world’s first experimental Lego Brick Cafe has opened in Dublin.

It provides an inspirational space giving adults the opportunity to experience and play with Lego bricks.

This cafe is unlike any place created to experience Lego creativity, as it has been purpose-built for adults.

Launched during World Mental Health Month, the cafe is designed as a space where adults can experience all the mental health benefits that play can bring.

The experiment is set to run for two days and is the result of an open innovation collaboration between the Lego Lead User Lab and Boys+Girls creative agency.

At the cafe, guests will be able to choose from a selection of Lego sets and bricks, which they can play with on-site.

Among the various activities, guests can take part in facilitated workshops that demonstrate the multitude of creative uses Lego bricks can have, such as stop-motion animation builds, mindfulness builds, expressive mosaic builds and open-canvas self-expression.

Genevieve Capa Cruz, audience marketing strategist at Lego, said: “For generations, children and adults alike have used the Lego System in Play to challenge themselves creatively.

“We know there are many adults around the world who are also keen to experience the joy of building with Lego bricks, yet are unsure where to start.

“With this new type of open innovation experiment, we want to explore fun and engaging new ways for adults to start experiencing the joyful focus of building with Lego bricks through new channels we haven’t explored before.”

Kris Clarkin, creative director at Dublin-based creative agency, Boys+Girls, said: “Play is fundamental to life. It can help improve memory, increase creativity and reduce stress. As Lego fans we knew Lego was the perfect brand to encourage more adults to play.

“The biggest barrier was coming up with a setting that wouldn’t be perceived as a place for kids.

“The intention for the Lego Brick Cafe experiment was to design an inspiration space where like-minded people can meet and play, while sharing ideas. I’m excited to see how people interact and respond to building with bricks in a setting like this one.”

The Lego Brick Cafe is initially being trialled in Dublin at Hen’s Teeth, Blackpitts, Dublin for two days.

