Search

11 Nov 2022

Ireland’s top court rules Canadian trade deal in breach of constitution

Ireland’s top court rules Canadian trade deal in breach of constitution

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Nov 2022 1:54 PM

Ireland’s top court has ruled that ratification of an EU-Canada trade agreement would be in breach of the Irish constitution.

Legal action was taken against the State by Green Party TD Patrick Costello.

A vote in the Irish parliament’s lower house to ratify the deal was postponed in December 2020 and February 2021, amid fears it could cause a split in the coalition Government over the Green Party’s environmental concerns.

In a majority ruling of four judges to three, the Supreme Court found that the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (Ceta) “constitutes a clear disregard of the Constitution”.

Six judges on the panel suggested that this “constitutional disregard” could be remedied by amending the Arbitration Act 2010, with Mr Justice Peter Charleton disagreeing.

The judgement said: “An amendment to the Arbitration Act 2010, such as is proposed by the majority of the Court, is a contradiction of Ceta and in addition to Government decision and legislation, will also require a specific protocol to the treaty as a matter of international law.

“Even were there to be such a protocol and amended legislation, points two to six hereof are not overcome.

“Such a protocol does not seem to be possible, as that proposal fundamentally contradicts the treaty and it is not immediately apparent that such a course would be permissible under the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties, 1969, by which Ireland and the European Union are bound,” it said.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media