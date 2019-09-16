Matchmaker going to Ploughing in Carlow and will offer dating advice for farmers

Matchmaker and Dating Specialist, Mairéad Loughman of Love HQ, will be at the National Ploughing Championships in Carlow every day this week and will be offering dating advice for farmers.

The company has successfully sent over 5,000 farmers and people from all walks of life on dates all over Ireland with their dating events "The Farmer Wants a Wife" and "A Table for Six".

They would be delighted to chat with you about anything to do with dating or the following:

- The Farmer Wants a Wife - Dating Events (The next event is October 8)

- Dating advice for farmers

- Dating advice for anyone that would like to date a farmer

For more information, click here.