Your guide to the weekend's live sport on TV

File photo. Credit: Sportsfile
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 30
GOLF
DUNHILL LINKS C'SHIP
SKY SPORTS, 1PM
SOCCER
CELTIC V LEVERKUSEN
VIRGIN MEDIA TWO, 7.55PM
SOCCER
LEGIA WARSAW V LEICESTER
BT SPORT 2, 5.15PM
SOCCER
WEST HAM V RAPID VIENNA
BT SPORT 1, 7.30PM
SOCCER
SPURS V NS MURA
BT SPORT 2, 7.45PM
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 1
NFL
JAGUARS @ BENGALS
SKY SPORTS, 1.15AM
GOLF
DUNHILL LINKS C'SHIP
SKY SPORTS, 1PM
RUGBY
CONNACHT V BLUE BULLS
TG4, 7.15PM
SOCCER
DROGHEDA UTD V ST PAT'S
RTE2, 7.30PM
RUGBY
BRISTOL V BATH
BT SPORT 1, 7PM
SATURDAY OCTOBER 2
RUGBY
STH AFRICA V N ZEALAND
SKY SPORTS, 11.05AM
SOCCER
MAN UTD V EVERTON
BT SPORT 1, 11.30AM
GOLF
DUNHILL LINKS C'SHIP
SKY SPORTS, 1PM
RUGBY
MUNSTER V STORMERS
RTE2, 7PM
BOXING
NATIONAL SENIOR FINALS
TG4, 7.15PM
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 3
ATHLETICS
LONDON MARATHON
BBC 2, 8AM
SOCCER
ABERDEEN V CELTIC
SKY SPORTS, 11AM
SOCCER
LIVERPOOL V MAN CITY
SKY SPORTS, 4.30PM
HORSE RACING
PRIX DE L'ARC DE TRIOMPHE
VIRGIN MEDIA ONE, 2PM
GOLF
DUNHILL LINKS C'SHIP
SKY SPORTS, 9AM
