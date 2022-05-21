Man City duo win Premier League player of season awards

Manchester City pair Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden have won the Premier League player and young player of the season awards respectively.

De Bruyne has come out on top in the fans’ vote for a second time after being crowned player of the season in 2019-20, while Foden has won the young players’ award for the second successive year.

Both players have played key roles for City this season as they bid to win a fourth Premier League title in five years.

De Bruyne, who has notched a career-best 15 league goals and 13 assists, edged out City team-mate Joao Cancelo as well as Jarrod Bowen, Bukayo Saka, James Ward-Prowse, Son Heung-min, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah for the senior prize.

The Belgium midfielder told City’s official website: “To win this award for a second time is an achievement that I’m really proud of.

“There is so much quality in the Premier League and it is a pleasure to be nominated with so many other great players who have had incredible seasons for their clubs.”

De Bruyne is the fourth player to win the award twice after Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo and Nemanja Vidic.

Foden has matched last season’s tally of nine goals and five assists and could improve on that against Aston Villa in Sunday’s final game.

Foden told City’s official website: “I’m very proud to have won this award for a second season in a row.

“There are so many talented young players in the Premier League this season and it’s a real honour to win it again.”

Foden was the fans’ choice for young player of the year ahead of Alexander-Arnold, Saka, Mason Mount, Aaron Ramsdale, Declan Rice, Conor Gallagher and Tyrick Mitchell.