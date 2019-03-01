Iconic Nenagh store The Fayre to close after two decades in business

Shutters are set to fall for the last time on one of Nenagh’s best known shops, The Fayre, following news it is to close its doors after 21 years in business this weekend.

The Pearse Street newsagent has been a fixture on Nenagh’s shopping thoroughfare for almost a century; however current proprietors, the Lowry family, have announced the shop is to serve its last customer on March 2, after 21 years under their stewardship.

“It’s not an easy decision but we look at it as a positive end. We’ve had a lot of success and that’s down to our customer base who supported the shop when it was run by my parents and continued to do so when we took it over,” explains second generation owner Colin Lowry, who along with his brother Enda and sisters Laura and Clodagh, took over the running of the business after their parents passed away suddenly within a few months of each other nine years ago.

According to Colin, part of The Fayre's success has been one of its longest serving employees, Susan Madden, who has been with the business through “thick and thin.”

“When we took it over we didn't mean for it to be permanent. It was a big shock when our parents passed away but we felt we owed it to them and their customers to keep the doors open. It's been a part of our lives since we can remember,” he says.

In 2017 , The Fayre earned a top retail honour at the County Tipperary Business awards, cementing its status as a “destination store” in the town, its ice cream, in particular, attracting customers from far and wide.

“Any shop or business today has to give customers a reason or incentive to come into towns and I definitely think there are certain government supports that could help smaller businesses but they aren't being offered.

"Training courses for visual merchandising would be very beneficial but so far most training programmes are focused on getting a business online,” explains Colin who adds that the shop has been inundated with messages of goodwill from customers since news broke of the shops closure last week.

“We can't thank them enough, our staff and everyone who supported us,” he adds.