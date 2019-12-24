Nenagh Walking Club hosts Christmas festival of walks

Over the Christmas season will see the return of the ever popular festival of walks hosted by Aonach ar Suil.

There is an invitation to members and non members to join us and enjoy these scenic walks.

There are especially suited for non-members who are thinking of joining the walking club and all are welcome to try three walks before joining the club. Just remember walking boots essential and bring a spot of lunch to enjoy.

There will be no walk around the bypass on Tuesday, December 24 or Tuesday, December 31.

Walks as follows: Thursday, December 26, departing Kenyon Street Car Park at 11am for the Silvermines Ridge, three hours approximately; contact Lilly, 087-7915001.

Friday, December 27, departing Tesco car park at 10am and Morroe village at 10.40am for Glenstal wood loop 3.5 hours approximately; contact Mike, 086-05185030.

Saturday, December 28, departing Tesco car park at 11am and Two Mile Gate at 11.30 for walk in the area, 2.5 hours approximately; contact Aidan, 087-9836750.

Sunday, December 29, departing Kenyon street car park at 11am, and Eagles Nest, Dolla, at 11.15am for Kilcommon Mass Path, 2.5 hours approximately; contact Willie, 087-6633577. Note slight change in time and leader than stated previously.

Monday, December 30, departing Tesco at 11am for Tountinna, 2.5 hours approximately; contact Margaret, 087-2369564.

Tuesday, December 31, departing Tesco at 10am; Seanins pub, 10.15am for Latteragh; contact Pat, 085-7256650. Note change of start time than previously stated.

Wednesday, January 1, departing Tesco 11am for Sopwell bog, three-hour approximately; contact Willie, 087-6633577.

Check out nenaghwalk.ie for further information.