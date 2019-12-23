Award winning Tipperary documentary maker Nicholas Ryan-Purcell releases latest film on DVD

If you are looking for that last-minute Christmas present, why not get a copy of This Is Nicholas - Living With Autism, the DVD of the award winning documentary by Nicholas Ryan-Purcell.

The DVD, cost €15, is available in Easons, Pearse Street; Spar, Dublin Road; Lana, Kenyon Street; D'Mothers, Banba Square; 3 Store, Pearse Street, and Expert, Streame.

Nicholas, whose film has been shown throughout Ireland and is parts of the UK, is a member of the recently formed committee, Make Nenagh an Autism Friendly Town.