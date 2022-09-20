Bank of Ireland to open three Tipp branches on Saturdays to facilitate transfer customers

Bank of Ireland will open three branches in Tipperary for four Saturdays in October (10am – 2pm, October 1st to October 22nd) to further support customers moving current accounts from Ulster Bank and KBC.

Bank of Ireland advisors will be on hand in the 61 branches that will open nationwide to provide information on moving accounts and support customers in the account opening process. Customers who are ready to move their account can do so on the day and will need to provide at least one form of photo ID and one form of proof of address.

Susan Russell, Director, Retail Ireland, Bank of Ireland said: “In the first six months of 2022 we opened more current accounts than we did for the whole of 2021, and we expect that trend to continue. So far this year we have implemented a range of measures to support customers as they move accounts, including significantly increasing resources in contact centres and streamlining our online account opening process.

“Now, as many Ulster Bank customers reach the end of their six month notice period to close their account, we are further ramping up supports for customers who wish to open a current account. We appreciate some people may want face to face support and may not have the chance to visit a branch during the week. By opening 61 of our branches for four consecutive Saturdays in October customers can get advice in person or open an account with us there and then.

“Moving account to a new bank and making the related changes - including changing direct debit arrangements for utilities and services - has become a more pressing priority for Irish consumers and businesses. It is a major priority for us too, and we are committed to supporting new customers in a diverse range of ways as they choose where to bank into the future”.

The opening of branches on Saturdays, which will involve a €1 million investment by Bank of Ireland, is the latest measure taken by the bank to make the account transition process easier for customers moving banks. This follows the introduction in recent weeks of the Bank’s Multi-Product Application form, allowing customers to open a new current account and apply for credit cards and overdrafts in one online application.

The branches that will open on Saturdays were selected using a number of criteria including footfall to the branch and proximity to an Ulster Bank branch.

The three Tipperary branches to open are in Clonmel, Nenagh and Thurles.

A new dedicated online hub “The Big Move” includes a guide for customers how to close their current account, open a new account and make changes to regular payments.

Bank of Ireland’s Multi Product Application form is now available at: Features & Benefits – Personal Current Account – Bank of Ireland