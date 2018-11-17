Tipperary youth musical theatre group Phoenix Productions to celebrate 20 years tonight

Special celebration in the Anner Hotel, Thurles will see many past members returning

Thurles youth musical theatre group Phoenix Productions will celebrate 20 years in existence this evening with a glittering ball in The Anner Hotel.

The group, formed 20 years ago by Judge Gerard O'Brien, has been a magnificent addition to the Cathedral Town and its surrounds having produced and developed magnificent talent whilst staging the likes of Les Mis, High School Musical, The Wiz, Little Shop of Horrors and many more top musicals.

The event in The Anner Hotel will be a nostalgic trip down memory lane for many of the members with the Papa Zitas due to entertain all those in attendance.