Tipperary All-Ireland winning hurler Paddy Doyle has passed away

Tipperary's GAA world is in mourning this Monday following the death of Thurles Sarsfield vice-president and former All-Ireland winner Paddy Doyle.

Paddy of 7 Moyne Road, Thurles, was brother to Tipperary hurling legend Jimmy, who passed away in 2015. He ran a barber shop in Thurles for many years.

Paddy Doyle was an All-Ireland medal winner with Tipp in 1965.

Paddy won seven senior county titles with Thurles Sarsfields, and later coached Borris-Ileigh to the All-Ireland senior club title in 1987, the last time they won the title before their victory in 2019. He coached Moycarkey to a Munster title in 1984 and won a county title with Lorrha.

During his time as coach with Lorrha he was involved in a serious accident when a horse jumped a field and landed on top of the car. Paddy suffered massive heard injuries and those close to him said that he never regained the same spirit after the accident.

He managed the Laois hurlers and coached the Tipperary minors for three years. That team was beaten in the 1987 All-Ireland and contained many players that went on to success with the senior team, including John Leahy and Bonner Maher.

Paddy Doyle made a total of three championship appearances with Tipperary between 1965 and 1966. He was on the county minor hurling team for three years and claimed All-Ireland medals in 1957 and '59. In the latter year, he also played for the minor footballers.

He also captained the Premier County’s senior footballers in 1960 against Cork in a Munster semi-final after being part of the Thurles Crokes team that won the town’s only senior county football title.

He was inducted into his club’s hall of fame last year as part of the team that completed a historic five in a row between 1961 and 1965.

On top of his hurling honours, Paddy Doyle was an accomplished golf champion, representing Thurles Golf Club.

He was also a Munster and Ireland champion badminton player when he represented Thurles Badminton Club.

Paddy died peacefully surrounded by his loving family.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife Kay; his brother Jimmy, and his sister Olive.

He will be greatly missed by his heartbroken children Karen and David; son-in-law Liam, Richelle; sisters Anna and Breda; his grandchildren Eve and Kate; to whom he was devoted, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.