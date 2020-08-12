Tipperary business owners encouraged to apply for Covid-19 restart grants

The Restart Grant Plus launched by the Government will help businesses in Tipperary reopen and will help local people get back to work, a Fine Gael Senator has said.



Senator Garret Ahearn who is Seanad spokesperson on Enterprise and Trade said: “My colleague the Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar has opened applications to the Restart Grant Plus Scheme, which gives grants to businesses to help them reopen and get their staff back to work.



“The Restart Grant Plus is a key part of the July Stimulus package, a €7.4bn package of measures designed to stimulate a jobs-led recovery and build economic confidence while continuing to manage the impact of Covid-19.



“This expanded and improved Restart Grant Plus will see €300m additional funding in addition to the €250m previously committed.



“The Grant amount has increased substantially. The minimum grant available is now €4,000 up from €2,000 previously. The maximum grant available is €25,000, a significant increase from €10,000 previously.



“More Tipperary businesses could now find themselves eligible for this grant than before, and key Businesses that received a grant under the first scheme can re-apply to receive additional funding. Non-rateable B&Bs, sports clubs with commercial activities and trading charity shops are now eligible. Previously only small companies could apply for this grant but now medium sized companies are also eligible.



“I encourage all Tipperary companies with up to 250 employees to apply through Tipperary County Council.”



The Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation has established a Business Support Call Centre for information on the business supports available to businesses and enterprises affected by COVID-19. It can be reached at infobusinesssupport@dbei.gov.ie or (01) 631 2002.

