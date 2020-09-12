Determined Loughmore/ Castleiney brush aside Moyle Rovers to keep double hopes alive

FBD INSURANCE COUNTY SENIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SEMI-FINAL

LOUGHMORE/CASTLEINEY 0-18 MOYLE ROVERS 1-11

Loughmore/Castleiney booked themselves a place in this year’s county senior football championship final when they overcame Moyle Rovers by an unflattering four points at Boherlahan this afternoon.

The double chasing side put in a workmanlike team effort over the 60 minutes which eventually saw them gain the upper hand in the final quarter. The stronger finishing Mid Tipperary outfit scored eight of the last 10 scores and the longer the game went on it seemed the more they were capable of winning it by.

For a long time in the opening half, when playing with the wind, Loughmore seemed to be going the better and led by 0-6 to 0-2 after 20 minutes but the Powerstown/Lisronagh side got a break before half-time with a penalty. A looping shot at goal by Riain Quigley rebounded off the crossbar and as Shane Foley ran in towards the ball he was taken out of it and Derek O’Mahoney pointed to the spot. Liam Boland clinically finished the penalty and the sides went to the interval all square at 0-9 to 1-6. A score like that is often of huge psychological value either way.

Rovers with the wind behind them now had the first two points of the second half and looked like they might drive on to clinch a place in the decider. However, the bottomless well of spirit and determination that Loughmore are renowned for, once more came good with five points in a row in a 10 minutes spell to go 0-15 to 1-9 clear by the second half water break.

Again Rovers came with two points from Liam Boland to leave just a single point separating the sides with 57 minutes gone. It was as good as it was going to get though for the Monroe side with the Loughmore machine driving on at the death to score the last three points from Liam Treacy, Conor Ryan and Evan Sweeney – Treacy and Sweeney both second half subs who had made quite a difference.

Overall though there was no doubting that Loughmore were deserving victors, with Brian McGrath, Noel McGrath, Joe Nyland and Ciaran McGrath on top in the vital midfield diamond area for the most part. In the inside forward line the two Conors - McGrath and Ryan - contributed 11 points between them, with John Ryan, Willie Eviston, John McGrath, John Meagher, Eoghan Ryan and Ciaran Connolly also playing their parts.

Loughmore used four subs to telling effect during the game and each played a part in getting them over the line – especially Evan Sweeney and Liam Treacy. Moyle Rovers on the other hand introduced no one when it looked like they needed some fresh ideas and fresh legs especially near the end as Loughmore came in waves.

The Rovers will be disappointed with this outcome especially having gone two up with the wind at their backs early in the second half. Perhaps too much emphasis was placed on the direct long ball in that didn’t exactly pay dividends in the scheme of things with John Ryan and Brian McGrath winning plenty of those duels for Loughmore.

There were some good performances though but not enough, David McGrath and Tadgh Fitzgerald got through a lot of work in defence, Ben Owens had some good moments too, but once more there was an overdependency on Liam Boland to come up with the scores (he hit 1-7 of the 1-11), Diarmuid Foley also did a lot of work up and down the wings. Scoring just two points from play in the second half was never going to be enough to get them back to having a tilt at Commercials though.

LOUGHMORE/CASTLEINEY:

Shane Hennessy, Eoghan Ryan (0-1), John Meagher, Willie Eviston, John Ryan, Brian McGrath, Aidan McGrath (0-1), Noel McGrath, Joseph Nyland (0-1), Eamonn Connolly, Ciaran McGrath, Ciaran Connolly (0-1), Conor Ryan (0-7, 0-5F), John McGrath (0-1), Conor McGrath (0-4).

Subs: Joseph Hennessy for A. McGrath (inj, 27 minutes), Evan Sweeney (0-1) for Connolly (HT); Liam Treacy (0-1) for C. McGrath (56); Peter Nyland for C. Ryan (60).

MOYLE ROVERS:

Ciaran Kenrick, Cillian Crowe, Jack Harney, David McGrath, Luke Boland, Alan Campbell (capt), Tadgh Fitzgerald (0-1), Danny Owens, Ben Owens, Diarmuid Foley, Liam Boland (1-7, 1-0 pen, 0-4F), Dara Ryan, Shane Foley, Stephen Quirke, Riain Quigley (0-1).

Subs: None.

Referee: Derek O'Mahoney (Ardfinnan).