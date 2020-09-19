Ardfinnan win to survive at senior football in Tipperary - Galtee Rovers back to intermediate

FBD INSURANCE COUNTY SENIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP RELEGATION PLAY-OFF

ARDFINNAN 0-15 GALTEE ROVERS/ST PECAUN’S 1-10

At Cahir this afternoon Ardfinnan survived a titanic struggle with Galtee Rovers to win by two points after a tough physical battle.

Despite going behind early to a Galtee goal, the Gerry Cronin led Ardfinnan fought their way back into the with Michael Barlow and Billy Hewitt providing most of the scoring.

At half-time the sides were tied at 0-6 to 1-3 and it was anyone’s game.

Galtee Rovers had the first score of the second half to edge ahead again but Ardfinnan, County runners-up to Moyle Rovers just two years ago, battled back and in an exciting second half, with Barlow and Hewitt again providing all the scores, they held out for a famous victory.

The Maroons will be delighted to keep their senior status alive for another year but for the Bansha side, county champions last in 2008 it will be a disappointing day and a return to intermediate grade for next year will now follow.

Full report in The Nationalist next Wednesday.