Spookfest is back! One Tipperary village will scare the living daylights out of you!

SPOOKFEST IS BACK

The New Inn village is holding its annual scarecrow competition from the 18th of this month. We have set out a challenge for every family, household, business, organization to take part in our 2020 competition. This will lift the mood and spirit of everyone during the winter months plus we all have a bit of Craic through Facebook and the media of course. Covid restrictions have limited us from doing the zombie walk & kids party this year and I am sure everyone is going to be gutted, especially the children.

So, this year we must make this one the biggest one yet for everybody. So, we need as many scarecrows as possible lining our village and roads so we can get our village buzzing again.

So, we are calling all our families, groups of people, townlands, schools, players from teams, clubs etc. to get together and create a masterpiece of a scarecrow or crows of any theme you wish. You may enter more than once.

All entries will be taken this Sunday, October 18 at New Inn GAA club from 2-4pm where you will be allocated a number and position in the village. Fee is €10 and we will have lots of hampers, trophies, and prizes on offer.

All groups must work together as per Covid restrictions and scarecrows will be kept 2m apart at all time.

Please keep an eye on our Facebook page Spookfest for further updates. Anyone needs more information please contact Anita on 087 6505889.

Get the thinking caps on everyone!!