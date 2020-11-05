Syrian refugees settle into a new life in Tipperary towns

The sense of community shown in Tipperary towns welcoming Syrian refugees has been applauded.

Senior Social Worker with Tipperary County Council, Padraig Ryan, said the thirteen refugee families after taking up residence in their new Tipperary homes had been made feel very welcome.

“There is a great sense of community in the towns and that is an important factor in the resettlement programme. The families themselves are delighted to be safe and happy in their homes and we are getting very good feedback from the families and from the communities they are now in,” said Mr Ryan.

The Syrian refugees arrived in Ireland in November and December of last year and the families moving to Clonmel, Tipperary Town, Nenagh and Templemore have come from emergency reception centres in Clonea, Mosney and Ballaghaderreen.

“We were hoping to have the families settled in their homes by August but Covid has caused huge disruption to the programme. We have made a lot of progress given the circumstances and we will be very happy to have all 45 families settled in Tipperary by the end of January,” added Mr Ryan.

Cllr Annemarie Ryan said the resettlement programme in Tipperary Town was making great progress.

“It is very positive for Tipperary Town. The people of the town can learn from the Syrian families and the Syrian families can learn from everybody in the town,” said Cllr Ryan.

She said that the presence of a new culture in Tipperary Town was to be welcomed and it was something that the town would benefit from.

“I have no doubt it will add greatly to our town.

“We need to support the families as they settle in the town.

“We can only try and imagine what they would have experienced in their home country and what they had to go through to actually get to Tipperary,” said Cllr Ryan.

Liza McGrath of Youth Work Ireland said that five Syrian families had settled in the An Duiche estate very well in Tipperary Town.

“The kids are in schools and the families are learning English through the ETB. I can see them cycling around everyday getting to know the place. The residents’ group in the estate has been very supportive and everything is going well,” said Lisa.

