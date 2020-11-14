Job Alert: Who's hiring in Tipperary this week?

Who's hiring in Tipperary this week? See our exciting jobs round up from the Tipperary Star as advertised in the recruitment pages of this week's paper.

• Local Ireland are currently looking for a new director. See page 56 of this week's Tipperary Star for full details.

• BCD Energy Consultants invite applications for the role of Energy Assessor to assist in the surveying of homes throughout Ireland for proposed SEAI energy retrofit upgrade works. For full job details see page 56 of this week's Tipperary Star.

• Sheppard's Opticians are hiring for an optical assistant. See page 56 of this week's Tipperary Star for full details.

• Templetouhy Farm Machinery require a qualified service technician to join their expanding Thurles depot team. Close of entries is November 20.

For more information and contact details about all of these positions, be sure to pick up this week’s edition of the Tipperary Star. See page 56 of this week's Tipperary Star for full information on all roles.