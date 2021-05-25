Breaking: Belfast missing boys located safe and well in Thurles

Two young boys who went missing in north Belfast last week have been located safe and well in Thurles, tipperarylive.ie can reveal this evening.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) last weekend issued an appeal for help in locating them Patrick Hovarth (5) and his older brother Fabricio (8) and an intensive Garda and PSNI operation led them to believe that the boys might be in Tipperary.

And, tipperarylive.ie believes that this evening, just before tea time, Gardai discovered the boys in a premises in Thurles town.

The boys were last seen getting into a black Ford car around 6pm on Friday evening, May 14th in the Limestone Road area of Belfast. And, Gardai issued an appeal for the public to be on the lookout for a Black Ford Kuga GGZ5425 and Silver Peugeot 407 IHZ8298 which may have been connected to the disappearance.

Both boys are dark haired and when last seen Patrick was wearing light-coloured bottoms and top with black shoes. Fabricio was wearing grey bottoms and a purple and green top.

Last weekend the PSNI said it was keen to know the boys were safe and well and believed they may be in the company of a relative.

Anyone with any information was asked to contact Thurles Garda Station on 0504-25100 or the PSNI on 0044-2890650222.

We believe that one person has beek taken into custody at this stage and the boys are currently being looked after by the child services agency.