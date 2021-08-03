Tipperary County Council offices set to reopen to the public next week

Search our Archive

03/08/2021

The public will be able to access Tipperary County Council offices for the first time since the pandemic began from Monday, August 9.

Direct access to the civic offices in Nenagh, Clonmel and municipal district offices in Thurles, Carrick-on-Suir and Tipperary will be available via the customer service desks and receipts offices only from that date.

Motor tax offices in Nenagh and Clonmel will also reopen.

The council has advised that while revised customer service arrangements will be in place in each building, customers may experience some delays owing to physical distancing restrictions in place and they are encouraging customers to make an appointment with the appropriate section in advance if possible.

All members of the public are advised to wear face coverings when entering the council buildings.

Information on all council services can still be accessed on line at www.tipperarycoco.ie and every effort should be made in the first instance to contact the council by telephone on 0761-06 5000, post or email to customerservices@tipperarycoco.ie and to restrict face to face meetings if at all possible.

