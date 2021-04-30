Rediscover the child in you - a Tipperary playground auction goes online this Bank Holiday Monday

Cahir playground is in the currently fundraising for a full upgrade and has already made great headway in reaching the target with fundraisers and funding from various sources. Now some pieces of the existing facility will be available for auction to make way for the new kit out. If anyone is interested in bidding on some of these pieces then please have a look and make a bid.

The Auction is an online event only that will be held over this May Bank Holiday weekend.

There are 13 pieces of equipment up for auction and all monies raised go back into the redevelopment fund to try and get the closer to the goal. This event is hosted by the Friends of The Cahir Playground.

Please watch this space for more details and also on the Friends of Cahir Playground Facebook page and please spread the word.