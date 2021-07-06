€6,000 to be won in Upcycle challenge

The Upcycle Challenge is a yearly competition that encourages people to look at the objects around them and to give them a new lease of life. The challenge is simple, find something that is no longer in use and transform it into something new. By creating unique pieces and submitting them to the competition, the lucky winners will be in with a chance to share €6,000 in prize money across a range of different categories.



The Upcycle Challenge helps to highlight how easily and creatively reuse can be applied to everyday life. Ireland is consuming at a rate that is unsustainable and by keeping items in circulation for longer, it will help to reduce the environmental burden on our planet. By embracing the circular economy we can extend the life of objects that we buy and use.

The Upcycle Challenge was launched by the Minister of State with Responsibility for the Circular Economy, Ossian Smyth TD. Minister Smyth TD stated “I am delighted to officially launch the Upcycle Challenge 2021. The Upcycle Challenge is an opportunity for people to tap into their creativity and to take on the challenge of making something unique. There is a wealth of materials already in circulation in our homes, second-hand shops and many resale websites. Taking these existing items and upcycling them allows us to make something truly unique. Projects like this demonstrate the value of the circular economy in meeting climate action ambitions and provide an opportunity for us all to be part of the solution.”

Philippa King, Southern Region Waste Management Office Coordinator stated, "The Upcycle Challenge is in its fifth year, and it just keeps getting better. Each year I am astounded by the level of creativity and ingenuity from the applicants. I particularly enjoy seeing the journey that they took to create the finished product. We have secured some great prizes for this competition and it is open to applicants from all over Ireland. I am looking forward to seeing this year's submissions and being inspired once again by the upcycling talent that is in all of us."

The competition is open for applications on mywaste.ie between Monday 5th July 2021 and Friday 15th October 2021. To successfully showcase the creation of the upcycled item, the participants must include before and after pictures along with some information about the inspiration behind the finished product. Winners will be announced at the Upcycle Challenge Awards Ceremony, which will be held on Thursday 18th November 2021. Prizes are sponsored by the Regional Waste Management Offices and the Environmental Protection Agency.