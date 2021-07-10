Special training bursaries for Tipp teachers and youth workers

Second level teachers and youth workers in County Tipperary are being offered the chance to apply for a bursary to train online as a registered Story Exchange facilitator this summer. The acclaimed CPD training is being offered by national youth empathy education charity Narrative 4 and is based on an evidence-based methodology which teaches young people social and emotional skills to improve wellbeing.



“The Story Exchange increases peer support and instils a sense of resilience and belonging by reducing feelings of isolation. It’s about getting young people to share stories breaks down barriers, builds trust and reinforces the idea that they are not alone. It's a powerful methodology and perfect for these challenging times when we need to do more to support our young people” says Narrative 4 Director James Lawlor.

In recent months, the National Educational Psychology Service issued guidelines to schools to support students reconnecting after Covid-19 closures. It said, ‘stories can shape our future with research showing that telling stories of struggles that turn out well can give people the hope they need to live productive lives in the aftermath of major life challenges.’

The Story Exchange Programme can be delivered over 5 weeks. Through circle-work students develop oral literacy skills, creativity skills, deep listening skills, public speaking/ storytelling skills and social and emotional learning skills. The CPD (Certified Professional Development) online training consists of four online modules and mentorship, that take about eight hours to complete. The training is recognised by the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment as a key resource for the Junior Cycle wellbeing programme.

Training supports are available thanks to support from Rethink Ireland and other generous donors. The cost of the training is €450 but is generously subsidised by Rethink Ireland to the value of €300 meaning some places are available at €150. There are also several free bursaries available for teachers and youth workers who apply, with particular priority for those working with disadvantaged youth, Travellers, migrants and other minority communities. Find out more and apply online at www.narrative4.ie