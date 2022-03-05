Search

05 Mar 2022

Very positive news for Donaskeigh National School in Tipperary

There were genuine safety concerns with the condition of the yard and the lack of drainage, says Deputy Jackie Cahill

classroom

Reporter:

news reporter

05 Mar 2022 1:15 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Donaskeigh National School, Tipperary has received some positive news that it has been approved for extensive drainage and ground works around the school.


According to Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill who has been working with school principal Mairéad Sheehy and her Board of Management on this issue for the last number of months, Minister Norma Foley has given the go ahead for the works to be sanctioned.


Deputy Cahill thanked the Minister and her staff for working him directly on this issue. “It's great news from Minister Norma Foley that the Emergency Works application to the Department of Education for Donaskeigh NS has been successful.

Tipperary TD, Jackie Cahill

“This funding will allow for much-needed drainage and ground works around the school and it’s yard/playground.
“I visited the school recently and met with school principal Mairéad Sheehy on this issue and we have been working together since then, with the Board of Management.


“There were genuine safety concerns with the condition of the yard and the lack of drainage and I am delighted to get this issue over the line today.


“This will make the grounds around the school safer for the entire school community.


“I wish to congratulate Mairéad and her team on their successful application after a lot of hard work”, the Thurles based Deputy Cahill concluded.

