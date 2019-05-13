Funeral details announced for Borrisoleigh teacher Amanda Stapleton

Funeral details have been announced for inspirational teacher Amanda Ryan (née Stapleton) who tragically passed away last week following an illness bravely borne.

The death has occurred of Amanda Ryan (née Stapleton) late of London and formerly of Chapel Street, Borrisoleigh, Tipperary.

After a long illness bravely borne. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Cillian, her heartbroken parents John and Patricia, brothers Tim, Shane, Patrick and Paul, parents-in-law Joe and Noleen, sister-in-law, brother in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Kennedy's Funeral Home, Borrisoleigh, on Wednesday, May 15 from 4pm to 8pm.

Removal on Thursday, May 16 for requiem Mass at 11am at The Sacred Heart Church, Borrisoleigh, followed by private cremation.