The late Mary Woods, Ballytarsna

The death occured on Monday, July 15 at South Tipperary General Hospital of Mary Woods (nee Connolly), Ballytarsna. She hailed from Anglesboro, Co. Limerick and came to reside in Ballytarsna about 50 years ago with her husband John, a native of Cloneen. She was predeceased by her daughter Marie, who died in infancy in 1966. Mary had reached her 73rd year and her life was centered around her family, to whom she was devoted. In the coming October, she and John would have celebrated 55 years of marriage. Due to ill health in recent years, she was blessed with the great care and devotion given to her by John and family. Her remains which were reposing at Devitts Funeral Parlour, Cashel were removed on Tuesday, July 16 to the Church of Our Lady of Fatima, Dualla and after Requiem Mass on the following day, celebrated by Fr. Thomas Dunne C.C and assisted by Fr. Joe Egan P.P, Fr. Peter Brennan P.P Clonoulty and Fr. Tom McCreavey P.P Cullahill, interment took place in Cloneen cemetery. She is survived by her husband John and by Anthony, John, Brendan (sons), Deirdre and Colette (daughters); Jerry and Micheal (brothers); Elizabeth and Peggy (sisters), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchild, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends to whom sincere sympathy is extended.

Peace to her soul.